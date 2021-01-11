WWE announces Brodie Lee tribute episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast

The impact of Brodie Lee's passing on the WWE Universe and the wrestling world, in general, is still being felt weeks later. Today, WWE announced that the latest edition of The New Day's "Feel The Power" podcast would be a tribute episode dedicated to Lee. It will undoubtedly be the most emotional podcast that The New Day has ever done.

Between social media and WWE programming, only a few have been more vocal about remembering their fallen friend than Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. If you're a weekly listener or choosing to listen for the first time, this is no doubt a can't miss an episode.

WWE gave the following announcement earlier today on their website.

The tragic passing of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family. On tomorrow’s special episode of The New Day’s podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan – Huber’s longtime tag team partner – for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever. Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Love you, Brodie. And I miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/6QiAXFWaex — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 7, 2021

Guests will join The New Day to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee on the WWE Network

As WWE announced today on their website, The New Day will have special guests on this podcast episode in current WWE Superstars Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, as well as former WWE star Erick Rowan. Fans last saw Lee's former tag team partner on the Brodie Lee tribute show of AEW Dynamite.

Whether you choose to watch the video version of this podcast on the WWE Network on Monday at 10 AM EST or decide to listen to it online in typical audio format, an emotional tribute is guaranteed.

