WWE announces one-man show starring The Undertaker for SummerSlam

The Undertaker will be performing a one-man show in Nashville, TN during WWE SummerSlam weekend next month. Dubbed "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW," it will be held at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on July 29, the Friday before the Premium Live Event.

The company put out a press release regarding the show headed by the WWE Hall of Famer. The Phenom will be "sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance."

WWE @WWE @undertaker



ms.spr.ly/6017bUioF The Deadman is headed to Nashville to debut his one-man show "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" the Friday night before #SummerSlam The Deadman is headed to Nashville to debut his one-man show "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" the Friday night before #SummerSlam! @undertaker ms.spr.ly/6017bUioF

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Tuesday, July 28th and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. VIP tickets will be available - which includes "premier seating" and access to a meet-and-greet with The Phenom himself. You'll want to move fast, as those will be in limited supply.

The Undertaker has been opening up about his career as of late

Out-of-character interviews with the man behind the trenchcoat and hat, Mark Calloway, were few and far between until recently. With the 2020 release of Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network, The Deadman has opened up about his career as well as his personal life.

Earlier in the year, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The lead-up to the event saw him make numerous media appearances. Now, it appears, he'll have the chance to speak directly to the fans who have been following him during his 30+ years in WWE.

SummerSlam will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 30th. It will air live on NBC's Peacock streaming service in the United States and on the WWE Network for the rest of the world.

What would you ask The Deadman at a live Q&A session like this? Post them down in the comments section below!

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far