WWE announces three huge title matches for upcoming Premium Live Event

Three major title matches were announced for an upcoming premium live event on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The NXT Tag Team Championship, the NXT North American Championship, and the NXT Women's North American Championship will all be defended at No Mercy a week from Sunday.

Last week, Andre Chase and Ridge Holland defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship. They kicked off the latest episode of the white and gold brand with a celebration in the ring. Holland and Chase were then confronted by Fraxiom, who challenged them to a rematch for the tag team titles. The bout was made official for September 1, 2024.

NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan is involved in a feud with Wendy Choo, who stole her title belt. During this week's show, Choo had a match against Lola Vice. Jordan ran into the ring during the bout and accidentally got attacked. Wendy then hit Lola Vice with a pillow and won the match. After the bout, Kelani Jordan gave Choo a title match at NXT No Mercy 2024.

She then ran into the ring and hit Choo with the pillow. Kelani opened the pillow case and retrieved her stolen NXT Women's North American Championship belt. The other title match that was announced for the upcoming premium live event is Oba Femi vs. Tony D'Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.

