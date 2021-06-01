WWE announces three new names to join Senior Leadership team

Today, WWE announced three brand new hires for their senior leadership team. The names announced were Jamie Horowitz, Samira Shah, and Matt Drew.

WWE issued a press release earlier today covering all information regarding these new additions:

"Joining the company will be Jamie Horowitz as Executive Vice President, Development & Digital, Samira Shah as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and Matt Drew as Senior Vice President, International."

Jamie Horowitz will be taking over the role of EVP of Development and Digital. He garnered a lot of success in his career before joining WWE. Horowitz recently worked at DAZN, where he was appointed as EVP of Global content.

His work description with WWE is much similar:

"As EVP, Development & Digital, Horowitz brings to WWE two decades of experience in the sports media industry. In this new role, he will oversee much of WWE’s original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media. Horowitz will also be responsible for WWE Studios in Los Angeles."

Samira Shah will serve as the principal legal advisor for WWE. As per her designation, she will be responsible for providing input and advice pertaining to legal matters.

"As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Shah will oversee WWE’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser for the company. Her oversight will include litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance."

Her past experiences have primed her up perfectly for this job as she previously worked as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Moda Operandi Inc., a popular multinational fashion company.

Prior to working for Moda Operandi, she served as a senior attorney at multiple major law firms.

Lastly, Matt Drew has been appointed as SVP, International. He is responsible for expanding the boundaries of WWE outside the United States.

He will also be in contact with other major company leaders to form WWE's strategy for live events, digital, consumer products, and new revenue opportunities.

Just like the previous two new hires, Drew also has quite a resume. He has previously served as the Executive Vice President, Right Acquisition for DAZN. He overlooked matters concerning rights to stream.

Moreover, Matt Drew was responsible for maintaining and forming partnerships with major sports companies across the world. He managed DAZN's relationships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and F1, to name a few.

These backstage shifts came following WWE's budget cuts

WWE's Titan Towers in Stamford

In the last two months, WWE released a number of its employees both on and off-screen.

In the last two months, the following superstars have been released by the company:

Velveteen Dream

Jessamyn Duke

Vanessa Borne

Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren)

Ezra Judge

Alexander Wolfe(Axel Tischer)

Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal)

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Wesley Blake

Mojo Rawley

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



These were only the names of on-screen talent who were released from WWE. Changes to WWE's backstage structure have been made as well. Such circumstances have called for new names to be added under Nick Khan's presidency.

