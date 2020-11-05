WWE have made a surprise announcement about a new video game that will be launched later this year. The company revealed that video game developer nWay will produce this new game which will be called "Undefeated". The video game will be launched on December 3, 2020 for iOs and Android mobile devices.

The game is specially designed to be played on mobile devices where gamers from around the world can compete against each other in real-time.

Here is what WWE and nWay had to say about the new game, Undefeated:

"nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the latest WWE mobile game featuring real-time head-to-head competition, will release worldwide on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay. Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE."

WWE have also released a trailer for the new game that will be released later this year, which you can view below:

WWE have announced that fans can pre-register for the game to unlock various rewards. Fans will get special rewards if they pre-register in the first seven days.

WWE video games series

Advertisement

Undefeated is the latest game to join the list of video games that WWE have released. WWE had released WWE 2K Battlegrounds earlier this year after this year's edition of the regular 2K game was scrapped. WWE 2K20, which was released last year, was panned by critics and fans as the game had numerous issues that hampered the gaming experience.

The company had announced earlier this year that WWE 2K21, which was to be launched in 2020, would not happen, and that they would return with a new version of the game next year.