WWE announces unique stipulation for Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE officially announced the stipulation for Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

The two stars began feuding after The Queen of Spades turned on the Baddest Woman on the Planet at Money in the Bank. During their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event, Baszler shockingly attacked her partner and longtime friend, costing them the match and the titles.

Shayna Baszler revealed that she turned on Ronda Rousey because she was tired of being in the latter's shadow, and wanted to do things on her own. It was confirmed last week that they will face each other in a singles match at SummerSlam this Saturday night.

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE aired a video package of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking about their history, including their time as MMA fighters. It was then announced that they will compete in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam.

In regular MMA matches, there are three 5-minute rounds, and fights can be won via TKO, submission, referee/doctor stoppage, or split decision. These rules could apply during their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who do you think will win the MMA Rules match? Sound off in the comments below!

