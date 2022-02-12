Women's tag team match involving Charlotte and Ronda Rousey announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will team up with Sonya Deville to take on Naomi and Ronda Rousey in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Queen defended her title against Naomi in a lengthy bout. The match concluded after Flair hit the latter with a Natural Selection to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sonya Deville entered the ring after the match and attacked Naomi, which led to Ronda Rousey making her way to the ring to help Naomi.

WWE announced on social media that the four stars will share the ring in a tag team match. Naomi is currently involved in a feud with Deville, while Rousey is slated to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will be a history-making night

There are currently not one, not two, but three women's matches that have been confirmed for the upcoming premium live event. Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville will be competing in the country for the first time in their careers.

Deville opened Friday Night SmackDown and announced that she wanted to fine Ronda Rousey $100,000 and have her suspended for attacking her the previous week.

Mr. McMahon, however, declined her request. He also warned Sonya that getting involved in the main event between Charlotte and Naomi will have dire consequences for her.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will also be competing in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as she's set to collide with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

The two stars recently made history by becoming the first women in the country to be featured on billboards ahead of their clash at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Fans are still eager to find out who will challenge Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

