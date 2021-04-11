WrestleMania 37 Night 1 is sold out, official attendance numbers revealed

Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 is in history books, and it was surely a memorable one. All of the matches were great, but the highlight was the return of live fans to a WWE show after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WWE Universe surely makes a huge difference.

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 37 Night 1 was a sellout, with 25,675 fans in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In the official press release, it said:

"A sell-out of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world."

"Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue," WWE said.

What went down at WrestleMania 37 Night 1?

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 kicked off in the most unique way as WWE had to delay the start due to the rain and thunder. Several WWE Superstars cut promos backstage before the pay-per-view officially started. In the first match, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retained his title against Drew McIntyre after making him pass out to the Hurt Lock.

The biggest moment of the night came at the main event as the 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for her title. After a hard-fought match, Bianca Belair overcame the odds and pinned The Legit Boss to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 closed with Bianca Belair celebrating her victory along with the WWE Universe.