WWE apparently announces Roman Reigns and seven other superstars for WrestleMania 40

The early WrestleMania 40 poster has been shared and it includes Roman Reigns. The poster is meant for early advertisement of the mega-event. While the card can always change ahead of the event, eight superstars in total seem to be confirmed by the company at this time.

With SummerSlam just completed, WWE still has two major events in the form of the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series before they reach WrestleMania 40. Along with the big events several other events have been confirmed, including the upcoming Payback show, where anything can change before WWE's biggest show of the year.

In the poster advertising the show, Roman Reigns is heavily featured. Also featured is Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Seth Rollins. It's interesting to see the current women's titleholder IYO SKY and Intercontinental Champion Gunther not featured. Although, given its promotional nature, it's likely they may appear in a future poster.

For the time being, no match has been announced for the card, although, by the time the Royal Rumble arrives in January next year, it should begin to take shape. It will be interesting to see what role the superstars currently advertised will play there, and if Roman Reigns will still be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

