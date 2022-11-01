WWE apparently changes yet another Vince McMahon rule

Vince McMahon had his quirks and hang-ups, which translated directly to on-screen restrictions. There were several to name, but one of them was that he was openly not fond of the referee's names being mentioned. Upon watching the latest episode of RAW, it seems to be another Vince McMahon rule that has changed.

In the main event of RAW, referee Shawn Bennett's name was announced during the introduction. It was noticed by a few fans on Twitter as well.

This is a NEW ERA. They said a referee’s name.This is a NEW ERA. #WWERaw They said a referee’s name. This is a NEW ERA. #WWERaw

In the main event, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to win the Women's Tag Team Championship:

So how do we know that mentioning the referee's name was essentially banned by Vince McMahon? Mike Chioda, the longest-tenured referee in WWE history, revealed that McMahon intentionally ensured that referees' names weren't mentioned.

“The only thing I didn’t like is when Vince cut our f***ing names off. He heard some referee’s name years ago, man, just being announced on commentary, and he said, ‘Who the f*** is this guy?’ They said, ‘It’s the referee, Vince.’ ‘Well, why the f*** am I hearing his f***ing name? God, dammit.’ He was like, ‘That’s it, I don’t wanna hear any more f***ing referees’ names.’ But they’d still plug my name once in a while,” Chioda said.

Chioda was one of the many shocking names released on April 15th, 2020 - the infamous date when WWE began their mass releases to cut costs.

