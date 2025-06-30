This week's episode of WWE RAW included the fallout from Night of Champions and the buildup to Evolution.
While Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY already have their match on the card, it appears that Liv Morgan's injury has prompted the company to make several changes, which reportedly include Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins.
Adam Pearce announced this week that Raquel Rodriguez would need a new tag team partner, in the form of Roxanne Perez, to help her defend her Women's Tag Team Championship. This is because they will be defending the titles against one team from RAW, one from SmackDown, and one from NXT in a Fatal Four-way match at Evolution.
Initially, there were plans for The Bella Twins to challenge for the titles, but it appears that Morgan's injury means this is no longer the case. Since her altercation with Liv on RAW last month, former two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella hasn't appeared on the red brand, and it seems that all plans for her return may have been dropped.
There is just one episode of RAW remaining until Evolution, which doesn't seem to be enough for The Bella Twins to be able to build up a story or step into a feud ahead of the show.
It will be interesting to see if WWE and Triple H can find a role for the two Hall of Famers following the recent changes.
