WWE appears to have scrapped long-term SmackDown storyline

Naomi and Sonya Deville have had issues on SmackDown dating back to 2021, when the former Women's Champion was pressuring the WWE Official to give her a return match on the blue brand.

This has since turned into Naomi being omitted from Survivor Series and attacked by Deville several times, whilst hiding behind her position as an official on the brand.

Despite there not being a definitive finish to their storyline, the two women have gone their separate ways on SmackDown. Deville recently took on Ronda Rousey whilst Naomi set her sights on the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The two women have not interacted on SmackDown in recent weeks, with their last match coming at Elimination Chamber when they teamed with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, respectively.

Naomi pushed for a singles match against Sonya Deville that she was never given on SmackDown

Sonya Deville eliminated Naomi and her former teammate Cameron from the Women's Royal Rumble match which led to the star pushing for a match against Deville on SmackDown the following week.

Instead, she was handed a Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair, and Deville was ordered by Vince McMahon not to get involved. Deville involved herself after the match and this eventually led to Rousey making the save.

The four women faced off at Elimination Chamber where Rousey and Naomi came out on top, but that appears to have been the end of the storyline for Deville and Naomi.

It's unclear if the WWE Official will look to interfere in Naomi's match at WrestleMania.The two women have had no contact since Saudi Arabia and Deville hasn't objected to her challenging for the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, making the scenario highly unlikely.

It's also likely that WWE could have seen Elimination Chamber as the end of their feud, which is harsh since Naomi deserved to have a singles match as revenge for the months of anguish against Deville that should have happened at WrestleMania.

