WWE appears to have scrapped major Vince McMahon rule

Vince McMahon had several rules throughout his time at the helm of WWE, one of which stated that WWE Superstars would not be referred to as "professional wrestlers" on-screen.

Triple H is the man calling the shots behind the scenes now, and it appears that this rule has now been scrapped since both Cora Jade and Randy Orton referred to themselves as "professional wrestlers" in the space of a week.

McMahon apparently liked the illusion on-screen that superstars were not aware that they were professional wrestlers, and it was able to build into what was once known as kayfabe. Triple H has changed many things since taking over, and it now appears that wrestlers have the freedom to use the term "professional wrestlers" as well.

Another Vince McMahon WWE rule could be about to be scrapped

It was revealed earlier this week by The Wrestling Observer that advertisements around the ring area could start being used by WWE in the near future, something that Vince McMahon initially spoke out about, but it seems that he has now changed his mind.

"Another change you can expect is the look of the ringside area. In the past, Vince McMahon was a proponent of a clean ring, meaning no advertising on the mats, the barricades, or around the ring. They noted that Vince is no longer thinking that way, and that advertising in and around the ring will be opening up more advertising inventory, and they are very happy McMahon agreed to it."

Currently, WWE only advertises its own show on the aprons and the ring area, but this could change and could be another way for WWE to bring in revenue in the future.

