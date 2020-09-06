WWE applies for "Wobbly Walrus" trademark

It has been revealed that WWE applied to trademark the strange term "Wobbly Walrus".

On Sept. 1, 2020, WWE filed the trademark for the term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It is unclear which WWE RAW, SmackDown, or NXT Superstar, talent, or project the "Wobbly Walrus" WWE plans to use the term for. However, according to the description of the trademark filed by WWE, the term is for merchandising purposes, collectibles, and wrestling presentation purposes.

Wobbly Walrus! Live In The ThunderDome! pic.twitter.com/iQ1vPQbaA7 — Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) (@bpritchard152) September 5, 2020

WWE's full description of the "Wobbly Walrus" trademark

The full description of WWE's filing to trademark the term of "Wobbly Walrus" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office can be seen below:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations.IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas

Now, it’s not yet been revealed what this trademark will before.



BUT, they have referred to Paul Heyman as a Walrus on several occasions on WWE TV.



They wouldn’t...right?! 😂👀#WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5FhF3C6Chp — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 5, 2020

Who or what do you think WWE will use the term "Wobbly Walrus" for WWE? Could this be for a WWE Superstar or upcoming WWE Network project?

