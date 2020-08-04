WWE apply for two trademarks including "The Hurt Business"

WWE looks to be doubling down on the new faction of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin on WWE Monday Night RAW known as "The Hurt Business".

As reported by PWInsider, the company has filed to trademark the name "The Hurt Business" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. One trademark is for general use, whereas the second is for merchandise.

A message from the CEO of The Hurt Business... https://t.co/yLWMvSMoJE — MVP (@The305MVP) July 28, 2020

General use for Goods & Services:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Merchandise Use for Goods & Services:

Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.

MVP and Bobby Lashley officially formed the group known as The Hurt Business on the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW. During the episode, MVP and Lashley recruited Shelton Benjamin to the group, assisting him in winning the WWE 24/7 Championship in the process.

They've got gold in their hands, and the #HurtBusiness are ready for action💼#WWEonBT | BT Sport App | #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kQGxgcvbg3 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 28, 2020

WWE trademarks "Justus"

Advertisement

In addition to "The Hurt Business", WWE has also filed to trademark the term "Justus".

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE filed to trademark the term "Justus" for:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

It is currently unknown if this term pertains to MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in WWE.