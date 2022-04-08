WWE appoints new Corporate Secretary & General Counsel

WWE has appointed a new Corporate Secretary and General Counsel to their senior management team, a recent statement has revealed.

Breaking the news on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, the company announced that Elisebeth Collins would now hold the office of the Corporate Secretary & General Counsel.

She will report directly to WWE CEO Vince McMahon, replacing former Corporate Secretary Samira Shah. In a statement, Mr. McMahon spoke about Collins and wished Shah well.

“Elisebeth’s experience providing counsel on a wide variety of legal and business matters will help us execute our company’s ambitious plans to continue to grow global revenue and drive shareholder value... I would like to thank Samira for her time at WWE and wish her well in future pursuits,” Vince said.

Collins, who came to WWE from the publicly traded Caterpillar Inc., will undertake several duties. Her new responsibilities include overseeing legal affairs and acting as a legal adviser for the company.

"As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Collins will oversee WWE’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser for the company. Her oversight will include litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance," the official statement said.

Elisebeth Collins is thrilled to join as WWE's new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

WWE's newest senior staff member has also spoken about her new role. Collins expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and referred to her new employer as an "iconic company."

“I am thrilled to be joining this iconic company at such an exciting time and working with the team to help implement the organization’s strategy."

Collins has previously worked in a senior role for the likes of The Boeing Company and the Privacy & Civil Liberties Oversight Board. This all suggests that she has an immense variety of experiences.

