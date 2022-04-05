Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to keep his middle fingers in control at WrestleMania 38

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee revealed that WWE asked Stone Cold Steve Austin to keep his middle fingers in control at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake appeared on both nights of the two-day event. Austin was a guest on The KO Show on Night 1, which eventually led to a No Holds Barred Match between him and Owens. The WWE legend picked up a win in front of the Dallas crowd. On Night 2, Stone Cold came out to interrupt Vince McMahon and Austin Theory during their humiliation of McAfee. The 57-year-old, like in the old days, hit a stunner on the WWE Chairman, which fans enjoyed to the fullest. Before signing off, Steve Austin also used his signature move on McAfee.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the WWE commentator revealed it was hard to control an emotional Steve Austin in front of his home crowd:

“He was working on coming out. And, you know, we’re in a different era now of the WWE than we were then. So, I got to watch this dude’s entrance within an empty stadium or whatever. He goes right to that top rope, f**king both fingers straight up in the air. He’s doing his whole thing. Then I see three producers running over [to him] ‘Can’t do that. Can’t do that.’ So he does it again. ‘Can’t do that.’ He was like, ‘Alright.’ So he just put his fist up or whatever. As I was watching him [at the show], I was wondering, ‘There’s no way he keeps that middle finger down, the middle finger from Steve Austin is coming at some point.’ Then last night, he had a couple.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Booker T believes he received one of Stone Cold Steve Austin's best stunners

WWE icon Booker T is of the opinion that the stunner he took at WrestleMania 27 is one of Stone Cold Steve Austin's best.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan said the former world heavyweight champion took the stunner best from The Texas Rattlesnake. Booker happily agreed and ranked it among the top five stunners ever delivered:

"I'm going to tell you right now. Mine ranked very, very high. It's definitely in the top 5 (of the best Stunners of all-time). That was my MO – to go out there and take the best Stunner that anybody can possibly take." (from 34:00 to 34:25)

Which segment of Stone Cold did you like more at WrestleMania 38? Sound off below!

