WWE asks fans' thoughts on a ranking system

In a survey WWE sent out to a few fans last week, the company asked the recipients whether they wanted a wrestler ranking system to be implemented.

As reported by PWInsider, this survey was sent out to a limited number of fans and included several questions, one of which asked for opinions on the proposed system.

All Elite Wrestling, in a bid to differentiate itself and add a sense of legitimacy to its title contenders, uses a ranking system which tracks each wrestler's wins and losses. The company has used this system since its inception in 2019.

AEW's rankings are updated weekly and utilized to determine the standings of every talent in the men's and women's divisions. The wrestlers with the highest rankings are generally those in line for a title shot.

However, AEW's official rankings have occasionally been circumvented or even supplanted when a storyline calls for it. This typically happens when a wrestler who is not ranked in the top five challenges for the world championship. Due to this, the system has received mixed reactions and criticism.

WWE itself has used a ranking system called "Power Rankings" in the past. The weekly system tracked big wins as well as promos and memorable moments created by superstars in a particular week. Unlike AEW's rankings, this system was not used to determine championship contenders.

The Power Rankings were last used in December 2018, with Becky Lynch listed at the top that week.

What other questions were on WWE's latest survey?

The survey WWE sent out to select fans included several other questions. Some of these questions are:

How many times a month does a recipient watch RAW, SmackDown, or NXT 2.0?

How often does a recipient attend WWE live shows and watch premium live events?

Which social media platforms does a recipient follow World Wrestling Entertainment on?

Additionally, one question asked, "What are the fans interested in?" The options available for the answer were: NFTs, a ranking system, and behind-the-scenes workings at the company.

Some of these questions are standard and have been asked in previous surveys, such as those on monthly viewership and social media engagement. The last question is the most unusual and has fans excited on social media.

Asking fans about their interest in NFTs might suggest that the company is planning to introduce Non-Fungable Tokens. The Undertaker NFTs have been sold in the past by Vince McMahon's company.

