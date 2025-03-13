WWE Attitude Era icon could help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena, according to Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes appears set to take on John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but he'll be at a disadvantage with The Rock in his opponent's corner. A WWE Hall of Famer believes an Attitude Era icon could end up helping The American Nightmare in Las Vegas.

Cena shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber: Toronto when he turned heel for the first time in more than 20 years. He attacked Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion turned down The Final Boss' offer.

In his first comments about the assault on SmackDown, Rhodes dared the No. 1 contender to "come get some." He then called himself "captain" of WWE on RAW this past Monday.

Speaking on the Grilling with JR podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson brought up the possibility of Cody Rhodes needing backup. Jim Ross suggested Stone Cold Steve Austin, who lives four hours away from Las Vegas and has a long history with The Rock.

"Could be Stone Cold. He lives there," Ross said. [2:29 - 2:34]

Stone Cold Steve Austin is now based in Reno, Nevada, so it's a short commute to Las Vegas. Jey Uso can't provide help to Cody Rhodes since he's busy chasing the World Heavyweight Championship, while Sami Zayn is out of commission after facing Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

Steve Austin might be unfit to help Cody Rhodes

While Steve Austin is in great shape for his age, he might not be medically cleared to get physical in the ring. Stone Cold recently revealed on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez that he's still recovering from knee surgery.

"I'm about 13 weeks out. It really takes about a year for these things to fully heal up so it's still a bit tender. Just got back in the car, and started driving, and we are about to run the Mint 400 race," Austin said. [00:54 - 01:08]

Nevertheless, Steve Austin confirmed that he would be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 over the weekend. He hasn't had any talks with WWE, but it's a great sign for Cody Rhodes that The Texas Rattlesnake will be in close proximity just in case he needs help against John Cena and The Rock.

