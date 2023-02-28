WWE authority figure mocks Chelsea Green ahead of RAW

RAW and SmackDown authority figure Adam Pearce has found himself in quite a predicament ever since he has been hounded by the recently returned Chelsea Green.

Since her return to WWE, Green has seemed obsessed with getting her own way, and that has included harassing Pearce to make things easy for her. Continuously threatening the authority figure to give her what she wants, Green has been a thorn in the side of Pearce in her "Karen" character.

It seems that this week too, Pearce won't be free of her during RAW.

Green sent a message to Pearce ahead of the show, tweeting that she had found her way to the red brand this week and saying "knock knock" in front of a door.

"Knock knock Mr. Pearce, I found my way to #WWERaw this week… I’ll see you VERY soon. @WWE @ScrapDaddyAP"

Pearce replied by mocking her, saying that she was in front of the wrong door. He then provided a detailed description of how she could fix the situation and get in front of his door instead.

"Ms. Green: Thanks for the pictures, but you’re at the wrong door. - Go around the corner to the left. - Pass the soda machine. - Look to your right. - There is a sign on the wall. - It says ADAM PEARCE. - Knock on that door."

Pearce will undoubtedly hear from Green at some point during the show, and it will be interesting to see if the dynamic between the two heads somewhere.

