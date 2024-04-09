WWE authority figure reacts to massive announcement from RAW

WWE made a massive announcement on RAW regarding WrestleMania, which drew a reaction from an authority figure.

Adam Pearce was announced as the General Manager of RAW last year. Since then, he has done an excellent job in running things. However, he has had to deal with his fair share of criticism from people like Chelsea Green.

This weekend, fans were witness to the greatest WrestleMania of all time. The historic event will be one that fans will remember fondly. The entire show was built around the storyline of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the Bloodline. This saw over 140,000 people attend the show on both nights.

Tonight on RAW, it was announced that the total attendance for all of WrestleMania week's events was 201,924. This includes attendance for RAW, SmackDown, and Stand & Deliver. Noting this historic number, Pearce couldn't stop reacting to it on social media.

"It is official," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:



This WrestleMania was the perfect way to kick off the Triple H era in the WWE and is a great sign of things to come for the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

