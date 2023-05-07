Backlash 2023 opened in the best way possible - with the RAW Women's Championship bout between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky. Bianca Belair retained at Backlash 2023 and will be the longest-reigning Women's champion of the modern era, but she was hardly in the spotlight despite being the main star of the match. Instead, Iyo Sky received all the love, and twitter is now speculating that Backlash will see the end of Damage CTRL.

It was ultimately Bayley who wound up costing Iyo Sky. The Japanese star received some assistance from her Damage CTRL stars. But after Dakota Kai gave an assist that would definitely have won the match for Iyo, Bayley held Bianca Belair's hair, forcing the referee to momentarily halt the contest. It allowed the RAW Women's Champion to roll over and counter Iyo Sky into the KOD.

Iyo Sky has certainly won the hearts of WWE fans at Backlash 2023 with her performance. Many fans who followed her in Japan and then NXT know exactly why she is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world regardless of gender, and we are finally getting to see it.

After giving Bianca Belair possibly the best match of her year-long RAW Women's title reign, fans on Twitter are now speculating that Damage CTRL's run will end after Backlash 2023. They have been together for nine months now.

MeNameIsWes @weszmarsh Iyo Sky when she catches Bayley backstage #WWEBacklash Iyo Sky when she catches Bayley backstage #WWEBacklash https://t.co/TdTKzvF52t

N O A H @NoahhbyNature I’m sorry but Damage CTRL really has been holding IYO back. IYO SKY does not belong in a tag team and she proved it tonight, argue with the wall #WWEBacklash I’m sorry but Damage CTRL really has been holding IYO back. IYO SKY does not belong in a tag team and she proved it tonight, argue with the wall #WWEBacklash https://t.co/fnIPcFkmXS

Ango @AngoPW



Another layer of Bayley holding her back and Damage CTRL breaking up.



Now WWE must do the right thing and have IYO SKY as a champion this summer.



#WWEBacklash IYO sky loses walks out with the loss but is the real winner.Another layer of Bayley holding her back and Damage CTRL breaking up.Now WWE must do the right thing and have IYO SKY as a champion this summer. IYO sky loses walks out with the loss but is the real winner.Another layer of Bayley holding her back and Damage CTRL breaking up. Now WWE must do the right thing and have IYO SKY as a champion this summer.#WWEBacklash

JUSTIN @JustInTime211 Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky killed it. Iyo finally getting to bring out NXT Iyo. Clearly they're gonna use Bayley getting caught to continue the eventual split of Damage CTRL. The title would've been a way better catalyst but either way the split needs to happen #WWEBacklash Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky killed it. Iyo finally getting to bring out NXT Iyo. Clearly they're gonna use Bayley getting caught to continue the eventual split of Damage CTRL. The title would've been a way better catalyst but either way the split needs to happen #WWEBacklash

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney ready for a babyface run after that match.



Bayley & Dakota are on notice.



#WWEBacklash Iyo Sky isready for a babyface run after that match.Bayley & Dakota are on notice. Iyo Sky is 💯 ready for a babyface run after that match.Bayley & Dakota are on notice.#WWEBacklash https://t.co/aZUHEOVuRe

Jim Valley @JimValley This seems like the beginning of an Iyo Sky babyface turn. We'll see if Bayley can heat Iyo up and she can keep getting reactions like tonight. #WWEBacklash This seems like the beginning of an Iyo Sky babyface turn. We'll see if Bayley can heat Iyo up and she can keep getting reactions like tonight. #WWEBacklash

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Damage CTRL will fall after what happened tonight Dakota Kai beg Bayley not to help but did to cost Iyo Sky's match against Bianca Belair who retain her Raw Women's Championship Damage CTRL is gonna fall #WWEBacklash Damage CTRL will fall after what happened tonight Dakota Kai beg Bayley not to help but did to cost Iyo Sky's match against Bianca Belair who retain her Raw Women's Championship Damage CTRL is gonna fall #WWEBacklash

What will be the future of Damage CTRL after Backlash 2023?

Damage CTRL is heading to SmackDown, but we may not see them together for too long. For starters, Iyo Sky had to forcefully take Bayley's title opportunity on RAW. She proceeded to win the triple threat match to earn her shot - something that Dakota Kai was happy with but Bayley seemed less-than-thrilled.

With the trio following Bianca Belair over to SmackDown, we fully expect Rhea Ripley and the EST Of WWE to have a title swap in the coming week. The segment can take place either on the RAW after Backlash 2023 or on SmackDown this coming Friday.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see Bayley completely turn on Iyo Sky or for Damage CTRL as a faction to come to an end.

A lot has been left to be desired when it came to Damage CTRL. While the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky seemed promising at first, they have lost far too many matches to have any credibility.

As individual stars, however, that is a whole different story - and likely where each woman will thrive.

