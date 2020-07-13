WWE Backlash match Vince McMahon found 'awesome' revealed

Vince McMahon liked a very specific match at WWE Backlash and expressed himself in an interesting manner.

Now, the feud between the two Superstars is set to continue at WWE Extreme Rules.

Vince McMahon loved a certain WWE Backlash match

Vince McMahon has strong opinions about what he likes in wrestling and when the WWE Chairman finds something to be against his vision, then there is often trouble for those who came up with the idea and produced the segments. However, if he finds something enjoyable, then that's exactly what he wants in wrestling. It appears one such match took place in WWE Backlash, and although it has been heavily criticized for one particular reason by the WWE fanbase, the WWE Chairman found it to be 'f***ing awesome'.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been in a feud against each other for some time now in WWE, and during the course of the feud, they faced each other in a match at WWE Backlash. Although Jeff Hardy lost the match, and this was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe, Vince McMahon loved the match.

Vince McMahon on his favorite WWE Backlash match

WWE recently released WWE Chronicles: Jeff Hardy on the WWE Network, where they covered Jeff Hardy's return to action for the company. The program that Jeff Hardy is currently involved in on Friday Night SmackDown, is one that the fans don't really appreciate. It is clearly inspired by the real-life issues and struggles that Jeff Hardy faced surrounding substance abuse and addiction.

Jeff Hardy has been facing Sheamus for some time now and it appears that his match against Sheamus at WWE Backlash was one that Vince McMahon really enjoyed. According to the footage shown in the documentary, when Jeff Hardy went backstage after his match with Sheamus, the first thing that Vince McMahon told him was that he had enjoyed the match.

“That was f**king awesome! Holy s**t!”

Vince McMahon's opinion does not exactly match the popular opinion surrounding that particular match at WWE Backlash. While it was agreed by everyone that the match itself was something incredible, at the same time, the WWE Universe felt cheated, when Jeff Hardy, who had already gone through so much suffering at the hands of Sheamus, was beaten easily by the Celtic Warrior.

The feud is obviously not over and Vince McMahon wanted the rivalry between the two to continue in WWE. It is very likely that Jeff Hardy will finally get the win he deserves. The two have been booked by Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team to face each other at WWE Extreme Rules in a 'Barfight'.