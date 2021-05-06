WWE backstage news on the future of RKBro - Reports

If you're a fan of Randy Orton and Riddle as RKBro, we've got good news. It doesn't sound like the team is going anywhere anytime soon.

The WWE Universe has fallen in love with RKBro over the past couple of weeks, as many have called it the highlight of WWE RAW. But most people have just been waiting for Randy Orton to hit Riddle with the RKO and split the team before it could gain any momentum.

But according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the tag team isn't scheduled to be a short-term storyline as WWE plans to give RKBro a "sizable push" going forward. It was also reported that RKBro merchandise is already in production and will be on sale soon.

RKBro isn't going anywhere on WWE RAW

The potential of the RKBro tag team on WWE RAW right now is unlimited. Just three weeks into this story, it's already the best thing on the show every Monday night.

With the right build, RKBro could find themselves challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos. With the tag champs seemingly done with The New Day, a new storyline needs to emerge for Styles and Omos going sooner rather than later.

This is a far cry from original plans just a few weeks ago in which Riddle was scheduled to continue his feud with Sheamus post-WrestleMania over the United States Championship. Randy Orton was pretty much directionless after his feud with The Fiend and was scheduled to face Braun Strowman before the match was changed to face Riddle instead.

Sometimes when plans change, they benefit everyone. And it could be said right now that RKBro are reaping the benefits.

Are you happy that RKBro is sticking around for the foreseeable future? What do you hope to see from Randy Orton and Riddle going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.