WWE backstage reaction to Kayla Braxton's revelation

Kayla Braxton's revelation about her positive test is something that moved the WWE locker room.

Kayla Braxton has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 twice.

Kayla Braxton

Kayla Braxton has not had the best time in 2020. The WWE backstage interviewer has tested positive for Covid-19 twice in a matter of months and has been one of the first WWE personnel to confess to testing positive, alongside Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Jamie Noble. Kayla Braxton also has faced harassment on Twitter, so much so that she had to take a hiatus from the social media platform altogether.

Now, there are reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, stating what the WWE backstage reaction to Kayla Braxton's revelations on Twitter and her coming out to talk about and spread awareness from the experience of what happened with her.

WWE backstage reaction to Kayla Braxton

Kayla Braxton came out to talk about the fact that she felt she should share that she had been tested positive twice. The first time was in March and then, had contracted it again back in June.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me."

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Unfortunately, since coming out to share her experience, Kayla Braxton suffered a lot of harassment from fans on Twitter and decided that she needed time away from the social media platform. She asked others there to be kinder and to be safe and healthy.

It’s been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I’m going to take a little hiatus from social media. In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Now, Fightful has reported that Kayla Braxton has received a lot of praise backstage as she has shown transparency and has shown that she cares for her co-workers enough to put herself out there, where she did not necessarily need to. She even encouraged WWE to name her in the memo to other WWE Superstars as well as the situation that she was in when she first tested positive for the virus.

According to the report, that was the last time that WWE named anyone or sent out a memo regarding a positive Covid-19 test inside the company.