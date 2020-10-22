It was reported earlier by WWE that a one-hour special episode of WWE Talking Smack would air on FS1 this Friday following SmackDown. However, PWInsider claim that instead of Talking Smack, WWE will bring Backstage back for a one night only special, live from the WWE Thunderdome.

WWE Backstage was a talk show hosted by Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T. It featured former WWE Superstars such as CM Punk, Christian, Paige, and others as analysts. The show, which started in November 2019, went off the air in March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, there has been no announcement as to who will be hosting Backstage this Friday, or who will be featured as the analysts. Talking Smack, however, will continue to air on Saturday mornings after SmackDown on the WWE Network.

WWE Backstage was canceled by FOX Sports

It was announced in the middle of June that FOX Sports had decided to take WWE Backstage off the air from FS1, due to low viewership and TV ratings. FOX even brought in CM Punk in hope of boosting the ratings.

Even though the news of the former WWE Champion's arrival brought in some numbers for the show, it began to decline soon after. This forced the executives at FOX to pull the plug.