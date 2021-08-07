WWE bans fans from taking photos and videos at SmackDown tonight - Reports

Fans in attendance for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown have reportedly been banned from taking photos and videos on the show.

The Amalie Arena, where the show will emanate from, made the announcement on Twitter before deleting it soon after. Fans were also encouraged to wear masks at the arena.

"TONIGHT – WWE SmackDown is in the building! There will be a strict NO photo/video recording policy tonight. Failure to comply will result in ejection. Wearing a mask is highly encouraged."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestler Observer Newsletter also sent out a tweet regarding the same.

At Smackdown tonight, fans are banned from taking photos or video, immediate ejection. I can understand the video perfectly. Photos, sorry, that's way over the line. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2021

There's no word on why WWE decided to issue the ban. Perhaps the company doesn't want fans capturing anything that the company doesn't want the public to see.

In the last few weeks, images and videos filmed by members of the live audience have been making the rounds online. They have featured John Cena and several other stars competing in dark matches, as well as CM Punk and Bray Wyatt chants.

What could we see on WWE SmackDown tonight?

As of this writing, only one match has been confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Finn Balor is set to go one-one-one with Baron Corbin in the aftermath of last week.

Corbin took out Balor before he could sign a contract for a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

As the former King of the Ring was about to steal the opportunity for himself, he was confronted and attacked by John Cena. The 16-time world champion proceeded to sign the contract to secure a match with the Tribal Chief at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Another match that could be made official for SummerSlam tonight is Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last week, The Boss made her return to the blue brand and turned on Belair following their tag team match against Carmella and Zelina Vega.

The two stars were involved in a feud earlier this year, culminating in the main event of WreslteMania 37 Night One. At SummerSlam, they will relive that history-making moment.

