WWE: Becky Lynch hilariously roasts 6-time champion [VIDEO]

WWE hosted a Supershow on June 3, 2023, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. During the night, fans saw Becky Lynch mock Bayley on the mic.

Lynch teamed up with Bianca Belair to face Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Iyo Sky at the WWE Supershow. The two teams put on a good contest before The Man and The EST picked up the win.

While the action in the ring was entertaining, it was the exchange between the two former RAW Women’s Champions that caught the eye of fans on social media. Bayley took the mic to taunt Bianca Belair after rolling out of the ring. Lynch quickly responded to Bayley’s taunt to shut up the six-time champion.

While the audio is a bit indiscernible, here is what the two women said:

"The EST got no title anymore," Bayley said.

"Neither does Bayley," Becky Lynch responded.

Check out the video below:

Bianca Belair lost her RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions. It looks like The EST is still not out of the title picture and will likely get a match against The Empress of Tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Bayley is struggling to keep Damage CTRL together and relevant. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

Becky Lynch is the highest-paid woman in WWE

Becky Lynch has been one of the top women in wrestling for half a decade. She has done it all and won it all to prove herself on the grandest stage.

WWE stars are some of the most well-rewarded athletes in the world, and The Man is currently the highest-paid female wrestler in the company. Her reported annual salary is $3.1 million. Apart from that, a significant amount of her earnings is influenced by merchandise sales and endorsements. Overall, Becky Lynch’s net worth is said to be $7 million.

Next on the list is Ronda Rousey, whose annual salary is reported to be $1.5 million. Rousey is seen as a part-time performer in the company, and her salary is pretty handsome for the times she appears on-screen. Her net worth is also significantly higher than The Man's, standing at $14 million, due to her involvement in UFC and other endorsements.

Women still don’t earn as much as men in the company, but the gap is slowly decreasing. Hopefully, the superstars will be awarded for their performances equally in the coming years.

