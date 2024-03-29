WWE: Becky Lynch sheds light on her current dynamic with Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spilled the tea on her current relationship with 14-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair.

The two women were close friends and supported each other throughout their time in NXT and early years in the company. Together with Bayley and Sasha Banks, they formed The Four Horsewomen, a group that revolutionized women's wrestling in the company.

However, in October 2021, the bond between The Man and The Queen had a falling out due to a heated backstage argument. Despite the simmering tensions between them, Flair and Lynch teamed up alongside Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to defeat Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY in the 2023 WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames match.

Speaking with Ash Crossan of ET, Big Time Becks revealed that as years have passed, the animosity she had with Charlotte Flair has thankfully cooled down and potentially even left room for a future reconciliation between the former best friends.

"I don't know that it'll ever go back to where it was. It will be something different, you know? We're good. We're good now, and I think that's the trials and tribulations of life, you know? You fall out with people, and hopefully, you can get to a point where you can own your mistakes and you can move on from that," she said. [H/T: ET Online]

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion added:

"I think, with her (Charlotte Flair), there was just always so much love... we came up together. There's just love, even when we were on the outs. I think, sometimes, they end up being some of the best relationships because you go through the mud with them and you come out the other side, and you have a lot more understanding." [H/T: ET Online]

Becky Lynch will face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Man defeated Naomi, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton to punch her ticket for WWE WrestleMania XL.

After Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship in her home country, Becky Lynch was confirned as her challenger for The Show of Shows. The two women have been throwing shots at each other every week on Monday Night RAW since the match was made official.

This week on the red brand show, Mami and The Man got into a brawl after the latter star punched "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in the face. WWE fans seem to be deivided over wanting The Judgment Day member to retain her title or Big Time Becks to dethrone Ripley at Showcase of the Immortals.

What did you think of Becky Lynch's clearing the air about her relationship with Charlotte Flair? Sound off!

