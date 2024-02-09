WWE has begun erasing Vince McMahon from history ahead of WrestleMania

WWE presented the WrestleMania XL kickoff earlier tonight live from Las Vegas, Nevada, and there were many breadcrumbs dropped as the company continued on the road to the biggest event of the year.

The show began with Michael Cole introducing his panel, which included Pat McAfee. The commentator noted that he was undefeated at WrestleMania, which isn't factually accurate.

Pat McAfee has defeated The Miz and Austin Theory but he was defeated by former Chairman Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

Surprisingly, none of the members of the panel, which included Big E and CM Punk, decided to correct Cole on his "fact," which leads to the belief that Vince McMahon is now being forgotten when it comes to WWE history.

WWE has been able to erase many names over the years and has always been selective about its history, making sure to take out any stars who are on bad terms with the company.

Vince McMahon is currently the subject of some damning allegations which led to his TKO resignation earlier in the year. Reports suggested that Vince McMahon wouldn't come back from this, and given the recent on-screen clues, it's clear that his career is over.

