Former WWE star EC3 recently blasted the company for its presentation of NXT as a reality game show before it became a third brand.

For those unaware, the first iteration of NXT was an amalgamation of a professional wrestling show and a reality program. However, WWE pulled the plug on it due to its waning popularity after five seasons and rebranded it as a weekly show in the vein of its other programming, RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on Sporyskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out how the first episode of NXT's first season was a smashing success. He explained that people were excited to see what the future of the company looked like.

However, EC3 added that once WWE began to make it a more challenge-oriented show, things came crashing down. He believes the promotion began embarrassing its own talents, though they were touted as the future of WWE.

"The first episode of NXT season one was a blow-away rating success if you recall. People were excited to see new things and you had Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan wrestling. In the second episode, there was a little dip but then they started really leaning into these challenges. They were trying to embarrass people that were being paid money to make them money. Like, why put people in that position and embarrass them when they are there to be created stars and make you more money? That's why nobody got over and nobody gets over. It's baffling," said EC3. (10:10 - 10:52)

EC3 on how nobody cared about WWE NXT season four

During the same chat, EC3 also explained that since season four of NXT was released on the internet, it generated very little hype among casual viewers. He stated that he was perplexed to see a giant organization like WWE being unable to put up a decent hour of TV to introduce new talent.

"Season four came out, strictly on the internet and nobody cared. It's so bizarre to me that the finest-tuned professional wrestling company on the planet who's selling out arenas and is worth billions of dollars doesn't know what to do with an hour of television introducing people. They brought the concept of game show challenges back but we already knew we are dead in the water if we take this," said EC3. (6:52 - 7:20)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Challenges from NXT the game show still keep me awake at night. Like why’d they have Low-Ki out here freestyling?? Challenges from NXT the game show still keep me awake at night. Like why’d they have Low-Ki out here freestyling?? https://t.co/1C1HtNOXjT

EC3 competed on the third and fourth seasons of NXT under the name Derrick Bateman. Though the 39-year-old didn't win either of the seasons, he was one of the most impressive parts of the show.

