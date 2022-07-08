WWE Board of Directors member Connor Schell steps down; reason disclosed

As per a new WWE SEC filing, Connor Schell has stepped down from his position on WWE's Board of Directors.

Connor Schell, along with Steve Koonin and Nick Khan, was elected to WWE's Board of Directors in June 2021. Schell previously worked as the EVP of content at ESPN.

Here's what the SEC filing states:

“On July 6, 2022, Connor Schell resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the“Company”), effective immediately. Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Connor Schell's stint in WWE lasted just over a year

Connor Schell's 13-month stint as a member of the WWE Board of Directors has finally come to an end following his resignation. He was elected to the position on June 1, 2021.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seemed quite pleased with Schell's election and had the following to say about the same:

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board with some of the most accomplished executives in media. With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our Board.” [H/T CSS]

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

There's no word as of this moment on who will be the replacement for Schell. WWE's Board of Directors recently conducted an investigation into a cover-up involving an affair between Vince McMahon and a former employee. McMahon reportedly paid a massive sum of money to the former employee to keep mum about the affair.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

The aftermath of the investigation wasn't pretty in the least, and McMahon ended up stepping back from his position as CEO. Stephanie McMahon is currently serving as interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

