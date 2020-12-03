WWE Book Review: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: The People's Champion by James Romero

The Rock is easily one of the best known former WWE superstars in the world, and the former WWE Champion is now an iconic celebrity.

I didn't grow watching The Rock perform in a WWE ring or follow his career throughout The Attitude Era. But "Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: The People's Champion" by James Romero was the perfect book to pass the time during in a lockdown.

I learned so much from Romero's compelling writing, which covers some of the darker moments of The Rock's life. Some of these struggles might surprise long-time fans.

Johnson started out as a a young "Dewey" who didn't know what he wanted to do with his life. He regularly had run-ins with the law, but he went on to become to the world's highest-paid actor. In a company full of stars, The Rock is easily the biggest draw that WWE currently has.

Romero covers the early days of The Rock's grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia first making an impression in the wrestling world,. Then, he focuses on The Rock later finding success in a business that he was born for.

Romero depicts the struggles The Rock faced

Romero captures Johnson's struggle of growing up with a father in the business and moving around constantly. He also includes the time that Johnson was evicted from his house. The book even pinpoints the moment when The Rock decided that he would never be in that position again.

As noted, Romero includes plenty of basic facts about The Rock. But the sheer depth that Romero goes into, along with the support with quotes from the man himself throughout his career, is impressive.

Advertisement

I've learned more than I imagined possible about the career of one of the best entertainers that the business has ever seen. If any other wrestling fan is looking for a way to pass the time, look no further than "Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: The People's Champion."

Here is a link to buy on Amazon.