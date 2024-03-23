WWE could be booking Naomi badly due to a reason and buying time before a major angle, veteran says (Exclusive)

Another SmackDown episode has passed, in which Naomi suffered a defeat, leaving many confused about WWE's booking. However, Dutch Mantell has urged fans to be patient and claimed that WWE is just buying time before pulling the trigger on a potential program with Bianca Belair.

Naomi faced Iyo Sky on SmackDown and, after losing to the champion, was subjected to an attack from Damage CTRL before Bianca Belair came out to make the save.

At this point, it looks like Belair and Naomi will join forces to help Bayley in her battle against the heel faction, and Dutch Mantell felt WWE was just testing the waters.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said the apparent bad booking might have some reason behind it, with WWE gaging how Bianca Belair and Naomi's alliance looks on TV.

A possible feud between the two could also happen. As far as Naomi was concerned, Dutch Mantell was least worried about her immediate future and believed Triple H would eventually have something meaningful for her.

"Well, I think they are waiting on the angle with Bianca to see what happens there and if it takes off. I don't know; they are going to have to show me; that's what I think is happening right now. They are just trying to keep them out there, keep them in everybody's view, and of course, they have to overlook the stuff like we do. Hopefully, they do something with her, which I'm sure they will; when they do, it will mean something." [32:00 onwards]

After an impressive run in TNA, Naomi has not experienced the best of luck in the wins and losses department since returning at the Royal Rumble.

While Dutch Mantell seems confident, Naomi, too, would hope for her fortunes to change at or after WrestleMania.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

