Popular celebrity "p*ssed off" Vince McMahon after going off-script; thought WWE RAW was a house show

Vince McMahon was not happy with former WCW World Champion and actor David Arquette after he went off-script during an episode of WWE RAW.

Arquette — who wrestled one match in WWE — will dubiously be remembered for winning the WCW World Heavyweight title, despite having little prior pro wrestling experience. His one match in Vince McMahon's promotion came in 2010, when he teamed with Alex Riley to face Randy Orton in a handicap match.

The actor and director was recently interviewed by Chris van Vliet, where he recalled his appearance on WWE RAW:

“I hosted a RAW, they had like the general manager of RAW, and Scream 4 was coming out. I contacted Triple H and was like ‘This could be cool.’ I went out there, and I don’t know, I was in a bad place and going through the divorce."

Arquette explained that he lost his voice after a night out in town and then went off-script on RAW, which angered McMahon:

"I went to a nightclub. It was in New Orleans and I ended up staying out all night. My voice had gone. I went out and tried to get heel heat, but I was off script and I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince. I didn’t mean to as I have the utmost respect. But no one smartened me up to not do this. I was thinking it was like a house show, but it was RAW. It was a bad move." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Arquette has been ringside to witness a few WWE shows, while he also appeared on an episode of FOX's Backstage show.

David Arquette's pro wrestling appearances in recent years away from WWE

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania #JJLAC

David Arquette taking a light tube to the head! David Arquette taking a light tube to the head! 😳😳 #JJLAC https://t.co/JaxelJJZuX

Arquette wanted to right a few wrongs following the acrimonious circumstances surrounding his run in WCW. He trained under Peter Avalon to get better in the ring.

The star wrestled in a number of matches between 2018 and 2020, which included bouts against the likes of Ethan Page, Jungle Boy, and Colt Cabana, to name a few.

Arquette also had a controversial and bloody deathmatch against Nick Gage, which resulted in him being hospitalized.

Edited by Anirudh