"I don't think he really wanted to do it" - Former WWE star saw Vince McMahon crying after the streak ended (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is all set to get a well-deserved WWE Hall of Fame induction, and one of his earliest managers, Dutch Mantell, spoke about "The Deadman" on this week's episode of Smack Talk.

Mantell was backstage when the streak shockingly ended at WWE WrestleMania 30, and the veteran recalled how heartbroken Vince McMahon was after the match.

McMahon wasn't the only one crying behind the scenes as several talents and personnel got teary-eyed after seeing Brock Lesnar end the iconic WWE WrestleMania streak.

Dutch Mantell explained that everyone backstage knew what the gimmick meant to Vince McMahon and were naturally disheartened to see the historic angle conclude.

"And I was there that night. Vince was crying, you know, because it was like, I don't think he really wanted to do it, but kind of business forced him to. And Undertaker wasn't crying, but there were a lot of people around that backstage that had tears in their eyes... They were all crying because it meant that much to Vince. Now, he is going to induct him into the Hall of Fame, and when is WrestleMania? What's the date on it? And, that would be another tear-wapping time. They will all be crying again, crying and drinking (laughs). They are good at that," said Dutch Mantell. [10:13 - 11:01]

Dutch Mantell believes Vince invented "The Undertaker" to personify himself in WWE

While he is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats and, in some circles, the undisputed GOAT, fans often argue that Mark Calaway became a major attraction only because of "The Undertaker" gimmick.

Dutch Mantell said the deadman persona was nothing but an embodiment of Vince McMahon's feelings of invincibility.

The former WWE manager never expected Vince McMahon to pull the plug on the streak and, just like the majority of the fanbase, was surprised when The Phenom got pinned in New Orleans in 2014.

"There are a lot of rumors about Mark and the gimmick. Of course, the gimmick made Mark, The Undertaker gimmick, and he will tell you that. But I think, a lot of rumor and innuendo that Vince invented that gimmick to personify himself because he was going to live forever; you couldn't kill him. He couldn't die, and that was Vince, which is why I never thought Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania would ever be broken. But, where was it broken? It was broken in New Orleans," added the wrestling veteran. [9:29 - 10:11]

Did WWE make a mistake by ending the streak? Do you think Vince McMahon regrets his decision? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Angana Roy