[Photo] WWE botches Candice LeRae's entrance on RAW

Candice LeRae stepped back in the ring this week for her match against Dakota Kai, but it appears that WWE may have forgotten who she was.

LeRae has been away from the company for several months. In that time, some backstage members of the team looked to have become confused about who she was. When LeRae made her way to the ring ahead of her match, her name was shown as Dakota Kai.

The former NXT Superstar came up short in her match against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions after Bayley decided to include herself in the bout.

Candice was able to pick up the win when she made her return last week on RAW but has since stepped into a feud against Damage CTRL.

Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE after welcoming her first child

Candice was a well-known name in NXT before her recent hiatus from the company when she welcomed her first child with Johnny Gargano. The couple welcomed a son called Quill and after Gargano was able to make his return to WWE on their main roster a few weeks ago, his wife followed suit.

Candice and Gargano worked closely together on the NXT brand as part of The Way before it was announced that they were expecting their first child, but the couple are yet to interact on RAW.

It is believed that Candice will join forces with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair for the Women's War Games match that is now being planned for Survivor Series next month. Candice would make sense as a fourth addition to Belair's group as it appears she is currently part of a feud with Damage CTRL.

Did you notice Candice's entrance botch this week on WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

