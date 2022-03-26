WWE botches King Woods' return to SmackDown, twice 

King Woods made his long-awaited return to WWE TV this week to even the odds for The New Day against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

Kingston was set to face Holland on SmackDown before announcing that instead, his teammate would be making his return and stepping into his place. Woods return was ruined by the ring announcer ahead of Kingston's reveal when she noted that Woods was there.

WWE went a step further to ruin King Woods' return to the company when they called him Xavier Woods on his lower third that popped up on the screen.

Woods quickly picked up the win via a roll-up over Ridge Holland which put The New Day back in a position of strength after weeks of Sheamus' team having the upper hand.

King Woods was out of action from WWE following an injury earlier this year

King Woods has been out of action for several months after the 2021 King of the Ring winner suffered an injury to the plantaris muscle in his calf earlier this year.

Woods returned to the road with WWE several weeks ago and was expected to make his return ahead of WrestleMania so that he could be part of The New Day's feud with Sheamus, Holland, and Butch.

Big E's recent broken neck has meant that the original WrestleMania plans for the trio have been scrapped, and as of writing, it is unclear what match will take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The most likely scenario is for Sheamus and Ridge Holland to take on King Woods and Kofi Kingston whilst Butch remains at ringside since the star is yet to make his in-ring debut following his debut a few weeks ago.

