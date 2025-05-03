WWE botches their own rule on SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown was a stacked affair and kicked off with the match that was initially set to be the main event between LA Knight and Damian Priest.

It was a hard-hitting affair as expected, before Solo Sikoa interfered to take out Damian Priest on the outside. Priest could be easily seen by the referee while Knight was still in the ring, and the referee called for the bell just after the attack happened.

Going by the rules, this means that this match should have been a disqualification for Knight and a win for Damian Priest. Instead, WWE wanted to set up the Backlash match and claimed that this was a 'No-Contest' finish.

Both stars would have had to be attacked at the same time for the match to end as a No-Contest since it's a decision that is made when no winner can be named. In this instance, it's clear that Priest was attacked before LA Knight, and it's an obvious DQ.

On their list of results for the night, WWE claimed it was a No-Contest, which could later be changed on their official results for the show. It was announced following the match that Priest, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight would collide for the United States Championship at Backlash.

