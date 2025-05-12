WWE and Braun Strowman coming together again; blockbuster announcement made 

Braun Strowman may have become a victim of the latest round of releases in World Wrestling Entertainment, but he seems to have his schedule packed with the announcement of an upcoming show. The Monster Among Men is set to host a show titled: Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, produced by WWE Studios.

The former Universal Champion was released alongside several other names a few days back. However, Strowman's exit shocked the wrestling world the most as he was a widely respected and beloved name. While it remains to be seen what his wrestling future looks like, he has a massive show in the pipeline that will air on the USA Network.

It was recently announced that Strowman will host the food show Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, which will release during the Fall season. The show will see The Monster Among Men feast travel across America and order everything on the menu of whichever restaurant he visits.

What's most interesting about the announcement is that WWE Studios is producing the series. This makes his recent release even more puzzling and head-scratching. It remains to be seen if this association results in his return to the promotion down the line in some form to promote the show.

