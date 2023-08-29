WWE had a Bray Wyatt easter egg in the middle of a tense confrontation during RAW

WWE placed a Bray Wyatt easter egg in tribute to the star backstage right in the middle of a very tense confrontation during RAW. The Judgment Day were not getting along during a section of the show, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest exchanging rather harsh words, and in the background, there were Uncle Howdy t-shirts placed.

The Judgment Day have been in the middle of some conflict or the other for some time now, thanks to the issues between Balor and Priest. Both have their eyes on the World Heavyweight Title, with Priest now holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, and that's become the cause of quite a few issues between the two stars.

After an argument saw Rhea Ripley storm off, issuing an ultimatum to Priest and Balor, the easter egg was spotted by eagle-eyed fans between Priest and Balor, who were staring daggers at each other. It was an Uncle Howdy shirt, hidden in plain sight. Such easter eggs were common during Bray Wyatt's run with the company and served as a good throwback.

WWE guaranteed that the sale of any Bray Wyatt merchandise would see the proceeds go to help Wyatt's family in the wake of his heartbreaking demise. Thus, the placement of the t-shirt in the background of the moment on RAW might have been a carefully thought-out idea on behalf of the company.

