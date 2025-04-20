WWE breaks long-standing official rule at WrestleMania 41

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:29 GMT
This is different (image via WWE)
This is different (image via WWE.com)

WrestleMania Sunday kicked off with the Women's Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's World Championship between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. Many fans spotted that once again, WWE broke its own rule during their entrances.

Last night's show saw Tiffany Stratton enter the ring first as WWE Women's Champion for her match against Charlotte, when the rule has always been that the challenger heads to the ring first.

IYO SKY was then the first one out to kick off WrestleMania Sunday despite holding the championship heading into the match.

It has always been the challenger's job to watch as the champion heads to the ring for their match. However, both major women's matches at WrestleMania this year have seen the champion out first.

There was an argument that Stratton headed out first because she had the special entrance when she took on Charlotte Flair yesterday, but none of the women in the match today had a standout entrance, and the champion was still the first to the ring.

It seems that in the Triple H era, it's time to rip up the rule book since long-standing rules are no longer in play.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Angana Roy
