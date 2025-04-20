WWE breaks long-standing official rule at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania Sunday kicked off with the Women's Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's World Championship between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. Many fans spotted that once again, WWE broke its own rule during their entrances.
Last night's show saw Tiffany Stratton enter the ring first as WWE Women's Champion for her match against Charlotte, when the rule has always been that the challenger heads to the ring first.
IYO SKY was then the first one out to kick off WrestleMania Sunday despite holding the championship heading into the match.
It has always been the challenger's job to watch as the champion heads to the ring for their match. However, both major women's matches at WrestleMania this year have seen the champion out first.
There was an argument that Stratton headed out first because she had the special entrance when she took on Charlotte Flair yesterday, but none of the women in the match today had a standout entrance, and the champion was still the first to the ring.
It seems that in the Triple H era, it's time to rip up the rule book since long-standing rules are no longer in play.
