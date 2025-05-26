WWE breaks long-standing rule again

WWE has broken its long-standing rule once again tonight on the Battleground Premium Live Event. The event was stacked with some of the most popular names on the developmental brand, including Trick Williams, Stephanie Vaquer, and Oba Femi.
Tonight's Battleground saw multiple title matches, including Sol Ruca defending the NXT Women's North American Championship against Kelani Jordan, and Stephanie Vaquer putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace. On the men's side, Oba Femi locked horns with Myles Borne for the NXT Championship.
The Stamford-based promotion also broke its long-standing rule by putting a TNA World Championship match, between Joe Hendry and Trick Williams, on the Battleground card.
Many people expected the NXT Title match between Oba Femi and Myles Borne to main event the show, but World Wrestling Entertainment once again broke its rule as none of the WWE title matches main evented the show.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Much to everyone's surprise, the TNA World Championship clash between Joe Hendry and Trick Williams ended up being the main event of Battleground 2025. This goes to show how much the Stamford-based promotion values its partnership with TNA Wrestling.
Many believe Joe Hendry will end up in WWE once his TNA contract is up. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the star.