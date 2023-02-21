WWE breaks multiple records following Elimination Chamber in Montreal

This past Saturday at Elimination Chamber saw WWE deliver one of its best premium live events in recent memory. The company has now announced the various records that the show broke.

The main event of Elimination Chamber featured Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Montreal's own Sami Zayn. The bout was arguably one of the biggest and most emotional matches in the company's history.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment sent out a press release touting the various records that were made during the Montreal event. You can check out the statement in the post below:

In what was the final premium live event before WrestleMania 39, the historic title match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will live long in fans' memory.

Triple H praises multiple WWE stars following Elimination Chamber

Besides Roman and Sami's showdown, many other big moments occurred this Saturday. Asuka punched her ticket to WrestleMania to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Austin Theory retained his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, praised numerous superstars for their performances last weekend.

"The women’s match, one of the greatest Women's Elimination Chambers I’ve ever seen. The men’s, a lot of breakout stars,” Triple H stated. “Bronson Reed had a spectacular night. Johnny Gargano spectacular night. Austin Theory spectacular night. And everyone else in there. Damian Priest, Seth Rollins doing what he does, which is better than just about anybody on this planet and then you know a moment from Logan Paul, who I gotta say was seemingly just born to do this, just everything he does is right on all levels. An amazing night." (H/T Wrestling News)

Check out the full video below:

A standout moment from Elimination Chamber saw Logan Paul screw Seth Rollins out of a United States Championship win as he blindsided The Visionary. Fans are now anticipating a matchup between the two at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Elimination Chamber as a whole? Let us know in the comments section below.

