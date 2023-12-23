WWE could bring in a 31-year-old major star to replace the injured Charlotte Flair before WrestleMania 40, legend claims (Exclusive)

The WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's team received a huge blow recently, with Charlotte Flair being ruled out with a knee injury. The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter felt that the Stamford-based promotion could be tempted to book Jade Cargill on TV in the Queen's absence.

Charlotte Flair was positioned, unsurprisingly enough, as one of the top female stars on SmackDown. Given her accolades, Flair was among the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and someone who could have featured in a title match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

However, Charlotte injured her knee during a recent episode of SmackDown, and WWE is now without one of its biggest names. Jade Cargill has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since September 2023. While the company has introduced Jade to the audience, the former AEW TBS Champion is yet to make her in-ring debut.

While speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that with Charlotte Flair sidelined for a long time, WWE might have no other option but to push Jade Cargill into the title picture on the blue brand.

"Are they going to now need to hopefully bring the maybe-ready Jade Cargill into the SmackDown mix of the women's division? Now, because Charlotte's gone, and now they've got to come up with some new ideas. So, they've got to bring some new people in. So maybe this would be the entre to bring her [Jade] in after the Royal Rumble or whatever happens at the Rumble," Bill Apter said. [17:32 - 18:01]

