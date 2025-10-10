WWE should bring back 40-year-old star who was released in 2020, believes Booker T

A former WWE Superstar should be brought back and given another opportunity, says Booker T. The former World Heavyweight Champion believes Matt Cardona wasn't utilized to his fullest extent back during his previous run.

World Wrestling Entertainment released Matt Cardona in 2020, after a lengthy 15-year run. He has since done insanely well for himself elsewhere and is dubbed by many fans as The Indy God. Cardona recently returned to NXT as a part of the TNA-WWE partnership.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame, Booker T said he would love to see Matt Cardona back in the Stamford-based promotion. Check out his comment below:

"I've been so invested in the TNA-NXT crossover that they've been doing," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "It's been so good for both sides to see so many different guys get to come up. Seeing Matt Cardona back in the building. I don't know, he, Matt Cardona, might have got a raw deal his first time around. I'd love to see Matt Cardona get another shot in WWE and doing his thing. Then seeing guys like Moose, a guy who I had talked about for quite some time. I was just like, man, I wish this guy could get a shot. I'm hoping we can figure out how we can get him in there somehow." [H/T WrestlingInc]

WWE CCO Triple H's dislike of Matt Cardona

Years ago, when Matt Cardona created the Internet title, Triple H wasn't pleased at all. Cardona had a conversation with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast back in 2021 and the preview for the interview shared by Fightful Select stated the following:

“Cardona remembered getting the internet title made and Triple H called him a mark for himself and said that ten years ago, the locker room would have kicked his a**. Cardona replied with "well, the locker room loves me." Triple H responded with saying that's why the houses are half empty, but Cardona wasn't sure exactly what HHH was blaming.” [via Fightful Select]

WWE @WWE .@TheMattCardona wants a match with Josh Briggs. Josh Briggs wants a match with Matt Cardona. Make it happen @avawwe_ and @themilanmiracle!!

Now that Cardona has appeared on NXT TV, there's a chance his fans get to see him on the main roster somewhere down the line. Cardona has worked incredibly hard on the independent scene over the years and would love to get one more opportunity to prove his mettle in the big leagues.

