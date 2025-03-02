WWE bringing back Randy Orton's most dangerous banned move after years now, says Hall of Famer

WWE is now bringing back Randy Orton's most dangerous move of all, believes a Hall of Famer. The Viper may be the most dangerous star in all of WWE once again.

It's now time for Randy Orton to bring back a side of himself that not too many fans are familiar with. The Legend Killer and his most dangerous form of 2009 saw him hit several legends and stars with the dreaded punt that left them unable to compete for months on end. Orton was gone for a long time after Kevin Owens put him out of action, but now that he has returned at the Elimination Chamber, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter believes he is bringing back his most dangerous banned move after years - the punt kick.

Asked if he felt that Randy Orton would bring back the punt kick, Bill Apter replied, "I do."

When asked when we might see it after Orton attempted it and was stopped by security, the Hall of Famer replied that WWE was probably saving it for his official return against Kevin Owens.

"Saving it for his official return [match] versus Owens probably."

What happens next remains to be seen, but this is the most vicious version of The Viper that fans may have seen for decades.

