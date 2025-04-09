WWE brings back dangerous match for WrestleMania 41 week

WWE is set to bring back a dangerous match. This is set to take place during WrestleMania 41 week.

Darkstate made their first appearance at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 and immediately showcased their dominance by taking out Oba Femi after his title defense. Over the next couple of weeks, the group continued to wreak havoc. On the March 18 episode of WWE NXT, Darkstate attacked Tony D'Angelo backstage while his faction was busy in a match. However, the D'Angelo Family was not about to let this slide, and they dug up research on each member of Darkstate.

Meanwhile, Darkstate continued to target Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans. Tonight on WWE NXT, this group faced off against Femi, Williams, and Evans in a six-person tag team match. They were able to pull off the win since Femi and Williams couldn't coexist. Following the match, Channing Lorenzo appeared on the titantron and issued a challenge to Darkstate for next week. He asked them to meet him in the parking lot, indicating a parking lot brawl.

It will be interesting to see if the D'Angelo Family will be able to get revenge for what happened to The Don a couple of weeks ago.

