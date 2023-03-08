WWE brings back match-type after 32 years in incredible start to event

On WWE NXT Roadblock this week, the Jailhouse match between Dijak and Tony D'Angelo made its return after 32 years. The last one was held at SummerSlam in 1991, which saw The Big Boss Man collide with The Mountie.

The two NXT stars have been involved in a rivalry for a while now, and they finally collided in a hard-hitting match. This was the first bout on Roadblock, dubbed the Jailhouse Street Fight.

During the match, Dijak tried to hit The Don with a chair, but the latter managed to avoid it. The former RETRIBUTION member proceeded to chokeslam his opponent on top of the chair. He then threw more steel chairs into the ring. Dijak went to the top turnbuckle, but Tony hit him with a superplex off the top onto the chairs laid out in the ring.

Later on, Dijak tried to lock D'Angelo in the cage, but Stacks showed up to aid his partner. Stacks ended up in the receiving of the Feast Your Eyes. In the end, Tony D'Angelo blasted Dijak with a crowbar multiple times and slammed the cage door shut to emerge victorious on WWE NXT Roadblock.

