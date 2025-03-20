WWE broke a promise to Goldberg; he has spoken to Triple H

Goldberg is set to appear for his retirement match in 2025, but the star has confessed that WWE initially broke a promise to him. There were real issues, and he even spoke to Triple H.

The former World Heavyweight Champion's last match in WWE came when he wrestled Roman Reigns in February 2022. He lost the match at the time, had only a month's notice at the time, and had gone through Covid as well.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani, the star said he only had the match because Vince McMahon, still the WWE chairperson, had promised him a proper retirement match. However, that promise was broken, and it never took place.

“Vince had promised me another match because not too many people know this, but I took the Roman match with like a month prior notice, and I had Covid. That’s not the way to go out."

Goldberg then revealed that he wanted to go out in a certain way and present himself more positively than in the Roman Reigns feud. He has now revealed that he has spoken to Triple H, and his retirement match is confirmed for 2025. As for when, that date is yet to be revealed.

“I always, in the bottom of my heart, wanted to go out and present myself in a little bit more positively than I was able to. I mean, Paul and I spoke and we came to an agreement that in 2025 I’d have my retirement match.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Triple H has taken over as the WWE Creative head from Vince McMahon and has spoken to Goldberg

Since taking over from Vince McMahon, Triple H appears to have made it his mission as the CCO to ensure that legends receive the proper respect they deserve in WWE.

Legends have often spoken out about how much better the company has treated them, and Goldberg seems to be no exception.

